Malawi: President Chakwera Leads Malawians in Congratulating Flames

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has applauded the national football team for putting up a spirited performance to hold powerhouse Senegal to a goalless draw on Tuesday.

A statement from the State House reads: "His Excellency, the State President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, congratulates the Malawi National Football Team, the Flames for performing wonderfully in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a draw with Senegal national team in Cameroon. The Flames have performed wonderfully and put themselves in a good position to qualify for Round of 16 pending the outcome of other games, the Flames have made us proud."

The President promised to reward the players K1 million for fielded players should they qualify for the knockout round and K500,000 for substitutes.

However, the pledge is still valid should Malawi go through to the next round as Chakwera did not give a win as a condition for the victory.

Football Association of Malawi and Prophet Austin Liabunya made their pledges conditional to the team's win.

"I pledge to offer a token of appreciation to the Flames players if they get a desired result from their encounter with Senegal this evening and proceed to the Round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Players that will feature in the game will receive K1 million each. Those on the bench will get K500,000 each. I wish the Flames all the best as they are on the verge of making history," Chakwera said in his pledge.

While Prophet Liabubya said: "I, Senior 1, pledge 1 Million Kwacha to every player, including those on bench and staff should the Flames win tonight's match."

Meanwhile, Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima, who is an avid sportsman, golfer and is a former basketballer, also congratulated the Flames.

"Congratulations the Flames for a well-earned and fought 0-0 draw against Senegal. You indeed died a little tonight for motherland. We are with you all the way to the end."

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu, who once served Fifa Council member, also said the result was a mission on course.

"We came on a mission to leave a mark with fast and furious football. Today [Tuesday] was the ultimate performance against the best team in Africa, Senegal. These are humongous strides in redefining the destiny of Malawi football. We deserve to be amongst the 16 top teams," reads a post on his Facebook Page.