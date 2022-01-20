Zimbabwe: Party Primary Elections Moved to Tomorrow

20 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)

ZANU PF has postponed its primary elections, which were scheduled for today to tomorrow for both the National Assembly and Local Authorities slots.

The Party has deployed members of the Politburo, Central Committee, National Elections Commissioners, and the secretariat from the party headquarters and provincial offices to take overall charge of the primary elections.

Zanu PF national political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said provincial leadership should take instructions and guidance from the Politburo members deployed to their respective provinces.

The party headquarters will assign Central Committee members to serve as presiding officers in the National House of Assembly primary elections.

Provinces are requested to provide polling officers in both parliamentary and council elections as well as presiding officers in the local authority primaries.

