Zimbabwe: 2 Zanu-PF Kwekwe Candidates Disqualified

The Zanu PF Midlands provincial executive has disqualified Cde Energy "Dhala" Ncube nephew, to former State Security Minister Owen Ncube, together with his rival, Cde Kandros Mugabe, from contesting in the upcoming Kwekwe Central by-election.

The duo has for long been engaged in violent clashes as they battled for supremacy in Kwekwe with "Dhala" often accused of deriving his power from Cde Owen Ncube.

A leader of an Apostolic sect, Cde Mugabe had also been claiming to be the Kwekwe's "anointed godfather" and is famed for his violent clashes with the former Minister Ncube and the late Masango "Blackman" Matambanadzo over control of Kwekwe.

Cdes Ncube and Mugabe had been openly declaring their intention to represent the revolutionary party in Kwekwe and had been on the ground campaigning with intermittent clashes since the death of the then MP, Matambanadzo in July 2020.

The party's Midlands provincial chairman, Cde Larry Mavima yesterday confirmed the disqualification of Cdes Ncube and Mugabe saying Cde John Mapurazi would now be representing the party in the by-election.

"I can confirm that the provincial executive has decided to disqualify both Cde Energy Ncube and Cde Kandros Mugabe for bringing the name of the party into disrepute through violence and vote buying," said Cde Mavima who is also Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister. He said Cde Mapurazi would be the party candidate and would not be contested.

"The third candidate who was also in the race, Cde John Mapurazi is the one who will represent the revolutionary party in the election.

Cde Mavima said Zanu PF was a peace-loving party which thrived on unity of purpose adding that the disqualification of the two would send a clear message to other aspiring party cadres. Cde Ncube yesterday accepted his fate.

"To the people of Kwekwe Central, I come to you today with a very heavy heart. I have been disqualified and so has been Cde Kandros Mugabe," he said.