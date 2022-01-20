Eritrea: Epiphany Colorfully Celebrated

opinion

Asmara, 19 January 2022- Epiphany (Timket) was colorfully celebrated today 19 January in the presence of the members of the Holy Synod and religious leaders under the restrictive Guidelines imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The more than two hours ceremony at the Epiphany Holy Water spot was broadcast live on Eri-TV and Dmtsi Hafash from 7:00-9:00 local time.

The religious observance also witnessed a night long prayer at St. Mary Church led by His Holiness Abune Qerlos, 5th Patriarch of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church of Eritrea.

At the event briefing was given regarding the background of the Timket Holiday and call was made on the faithful and nationals to strictly observe the guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic for own safety and fellow nationals.