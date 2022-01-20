Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Thirty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Stations in the Central Region.

On the other hand, ten patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 8,440 while the number of deaths stands at 89.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 9,115.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

19 January 2022