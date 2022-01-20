Egypt: PM - Non-Vaccinated Citizens Not Allowed to Enter Govt Facilities

Non-vaccinated citizens will not be allowed to enter any government facility, affirmed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.

It is important to follow up the implementation of this decision, he affirmed during the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The State has provided all types of internationally-approved coronavirus vaccines, he affirmed, noting that Egypt currently has a large number of Covid-19 vaccines.

The meeting, meanwhile, tackled the current situation of COVID-19 globally, regionally and at national level.

Higher Education and acting Health Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, meanwhile, said that highly infectious coronavirus variant Omicron is responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in Egypt.

Egypt is witnessing a rise in Omicron cases, he went on to say.

Furthermore, he pointed out to a report issued by the World Health Organization, during which it made comparison between Omicron and the rest of the variants.

The minister also referred to the cooperation agreement signed between Egyptian Holding Co for Biological Products and Vaccines (Vacsera) and Sinovac to establish a fully automated logistical refrigeration complex within the Vacsera factories complex in the 6th of October City to store vaccines and raw materials.

The project is expected to be finalized within six months, he noted.

MENA