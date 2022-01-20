Egypt: Planning Minister Probes With ITFC Chief Trade Cooperation Scopes

19 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala al-Said discussed during a meeting Wedneday with Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol the CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) trade cooperation between Egypt and the ITFC.

During the meeting, the minister referred to Egypt's hosting of the Governance Council of the Arab-African Trade Bridges Program Governance (AATP) and the annual meeting of the Board of Executive Directors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, set for the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in June.

Al-Said said Egypt tops countries honoring their pledges before the IsDB.

Meantime, the minister highlighted the importance of the ITFC's introduced programs meant to develop trade and promote related activities funded by the corporation in Egypt, within the ITFC 2021 budget.

The possibility of increasing the ITFC's financing portfolio allocations for supporting trade in Egypt also figured high during the two sides discussions.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

