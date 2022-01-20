Egypt, Poland Discuss Joint Medical Cooperation

19 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on Wednesday held talks with Polish Ambassador in Cairo Mihau Wabinda on joint cooperation.

The two sides discussed cooperation in the fields of exchanging expertise in localizing the medical drug industry in Egypt and upgrading the Egyptian medical efficiency and improving the level of medical services provided to citizens.

Abdel Ghaffar thanked the Polish government for supporting Egypt during the coronavirus pandemic through offering 500,000 doses of vaccines.

He reviewed the Egyptian strategy for curbing the spread of the coronavirus and the precautionary measures it is adopting to prevent the spread of the virus' strains.

The Polish ambassador meanwhile lauded efforts by the Egyptian government for implementing public health initiatives that were launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

