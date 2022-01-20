Rwanda: Gicumbi Sign Two Congolese Strikers

20 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda premier league side Gicumbi FC have signed two attackers from Congo Brazzaville in the ongoing transfer window in a bid to beef up their squad.

Malanda Destin Exauce, 22, was signed from CARA FC, whereas compatriot Benny Boliko, 23, was snapped up from Mokende.

Scoring has been a major bane for Gicumbi this campaign, having only netted five goals in 11 matches, and are languishing at the 13th position with 10 points on the 16-team table.

Malada and Boliko are expected to bring the needed fire power upfront as Gicumbi look to turn around their fortunes and climb up the ladder.

The two players have immediately joined the team camp and could get some playing minutes on Thursday when Gicumbi host Mukura in a match-day 12 encounter.

