Rwanda: Township Rollers to Decide on Iradukuda's Future

20 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda international Bertrand Iradukunda or Malian striker Mohammed Diallo will be shown the exit door by Botswana side Township Rollers following the acquisition of Kenyan attacker Ovella Ochieng from South African outfit Marumo Gallants.

Ochieng becomes the fifth foreign player in the set-up of the Botswana champions and they now have to release one expatriate player in order to meet the allowed quota for non-Batswana players.

Public Relations Officer of Township Rollers, Bafana Pheto, hinted that the ax could fall on either Iradukinda or Diallo as they need to free space.

"We are still looking at which of the two foreign players we could deregister. It is between Diallo and Bertrand, the two players are currently out with injuries." Pheto was quoted as saying in local media.

Iradukunda joined Township Rollers last October on a two-and-half-year deal from Rwandan outfit Gasogi United and has seen limited action due to injury.

