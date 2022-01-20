Africa: Khalilou Fadiga - Group C Was Interesting

Former Senegalese football star Khalilou Fadiga, currently a member of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameerron 2021 Technical Study Group (TSG), spoke to CAFOnline.com regarding Group C, that he described as very good and interesting.

"We saw some very good matches in Group C," Fadiga said. "The pitch of Ahmadou Ahidjou stadium in Yaoundé was excellent. Several matches in the group were of a good standard. We saw some very interesting offensive game tactics. All the matches I attended were characterized with speed, technique and good football."

For the former Teranga Lions' attacking midfielder, Morocco have increased in power over the tournament with players who stand out like Achraf Hakimi and Sofian Boufal.

"Morocco were brilliant from one match to another, and their level evolved over the course of the competition under the guidance of Vahid Halihodzic. Players like Boufal or Hakimi started timidly on the first day before doing better later. This is beneficial for the tournament."

Regarding the Panthers of Gabon Fadiga said "Patrice Neveu's side played very good matches since the start of the competition, especially during the last day against Morocco. It's a complete team with players who also complement each other."

For Comoros, which surprised the group by finishing in third place, the Teranga Lions star said "It's a surprise for a team which plays its first big competition, but which contains very lively players. It's a bonus for them to be there and play the TotalEnergies AFCON. These are players who evolve very quickly during the matches".

Regarding Ghana, which came out in the first round, Fadiga indicates that the Black Stars "play very well on the wings, thanks in particular to Kamaledine Sulemana and the experience and risk-taking of Andre Ayew, but that was not enough to reach the round of 16".

Finally, Khalilou Fadiga said he was surprised by the level of the goalkeepers of the Group C teams, but also of the other groups since they have become actors in the game of their teams by even participating in offensive actions.

"It is not like it used to be. We now see goalkeepers participating in the collective game with higher clearances, but above all by participating in defending since most defensive systems are currently very high," concluded Fadiga.