Africa: Match Facts - Mali V Mauritania

Western neighbors Mali and Mauritania lock horns in Douala, as Group F of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations reaches its final day.

Match Card

Date: 20 January 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala

Group: F

Match: Mali vs Mauritania

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● Mali and Mauritania's only previous encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations produced a 4-1 win for the Eagles of Mali in the group phase of the 2019 tournament. It was one of three games in the 2019 edition to produce two penalties. It is also Mali's biggest victory to date in the tournament.

● Mali are unbeaten in six consecutive group stage games at the Africa Cup of Nations (W3 D3), scoring in all six games (nine in total), their longest scoring run in AFCON group stage games in their history in the competition.

● Mauritania remain winless at the Africa Cup of Nations (D2 L3), failing to score in their last four AFCON matches since netting against Mali in their 4-1 defeat in 2019.

● Having scored in Mali's first two matches at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, Ibrahima Koné (2 goals) could become the first player to score three goals for Mali at a single edition since Seydou Keita in 2013.

● Mauritania have hit the target with just three of their 31 attempts at goal (9.7%) in their last two Africa Cup of Nations games. Coming into the third round of matches, only Algeria (32) have had more shots without scoring in the competition this year.