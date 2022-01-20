Africa: Match Facts - Mali V Mauritania

19 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Western neighbors Mali and Mauritania lock horns in Douala, as Group F of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations reaches its final day.

Match Card

Date: 20 January 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala

Group: F

Match: Mali vs Mauritania

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● Mali and Mauritania's only previous encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations produced a 4-1 win for the Eagles of Mali in the group phase of the 2019 tournament. It was one of three games in the 2019 edition to produce two penalties. It is also Mali's biggest victory to date in the tournament.

● Mali are unbeaten in six consecutive group stage games at the Africa Cup of Nations (W3 D3), scoring in all six games (nine in total), their longest scoring run in AFCON group stage games in their history in the competition.

● Mauritania remain winless at the Africa Cup of Nations (D2 L3), failing to score in their last four AFCON matches since netting against Mali in their 4-1 defeat in 2019.

● Having scored in Mali's first two matches at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, Ibrahima Koné (2 goals) could become the first player to score three goals for Mali at a single edition since Seydou Keita in 2013.

● Mauritania have hit the target with just three of their 31 attempts at goal (9.7%) in their last two Africa Cup of Nations games. Coming into the third round of matches, only Algeria (32) have had more shots without scoring in the competition this year.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X