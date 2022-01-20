Liberia: President Weah Appoints Boards of Trustees of Three Tertiary Educational Institutions in Grand Kru County

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has constituted the Boards of Trustees of three tertiary educational institutions in Grand Kru County.

The institutions include Grand Kru Couty Technical College, Trehnbo Vocational Institute and Forpoh Vocational Training Institute.

The Liberian leader made the appointments Tuesday, January 18, 2022 following recommendations by the Grand Kru Legislative Caucus.

He urged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them and to serve the respective institutions with diligence, commitment and professionalism.

Those appointed are as follows: MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE GRAND KRU TECHNICAL COLLEGE

1. Madam Weade Kobbah Boley Chairperson 2. Dr. Josephus Moses Gray Member 3. Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa Member 4. Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa, Sr. Member 5. Director General National Commission on Higher Education Member 6. Alumni Association Representative Member 7. Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) Representative Member 8. Atlantic Resources, Ltd. Representative Member 9. County Education Officer Member 10. Dr. Woyee Wreh Member 11. Grand Kru Technical College President Secretary 12. Fr. Doryen Torpoh Member 13. Rev. Solomon Jeh Member 14. Rev. Benjamin Bedell Member 15. Minister of Education Ex-Officio

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TREHNBO VOCATIONAL INSTITUTE

1. Rev. Tehpamubo M. Sayeh Chairman 2. National Commission on Higher Education Representative Member 3. Representative Nathaniel Bahway Member 4. Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa, Sr. Member 5. Golden Veroleum Liberia Representative Member 6. Tieto Mining Company Representative Member 7. Trehn District Education Officer Member 8. Grand Kru County Superintendent Member 9. Trehnbo Vocational Institute Alumni Association Member 10. Director of Trehnbo Vocational Training Institute Secretary 11. Grand Kru Technical College President Member 12. Mr. D. Nyandeh Sieh Member 13. Mr. Sam Bioh Member 14. Mr. Jimmy Nyemah Trehnbo Youth Representative Member 15. Mr. Dioh I. Dweh Member

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE FORPOH VOCATIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE 1. Mr. Nathaniel S. Doryen, Sr. Chairman 2. National Commission on Higher Education Representative Member 3. Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa Member 4. Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa, Sr. Member 5. Atlantic Resources, Ltd. Representative Member 6. Mr. Eric S. Portipa Member 7. Mr. Sawoloday Swen Member 8. Grand Kru County Superintendent Member 9. Forpoh Vocational Training Institute Alumni Association Member 10. Director of Forpoh Vocational Training Institute Secretary 11. Buah/Forpoh District Education Officer Member 12. Rev. Tehnisio Weah Member 13. Mr. Lincoln Barfeh Member 14. Grand Kru Technical College President Member 15. Mr. Chris Joboe Member