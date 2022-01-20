Togo: Human Rights Record to Be Examined By Universal Periodic Review

Togo's human rights record will be examined by the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the third time on Monday, 24 January 2022 in a meeting that will be webcast live.

Togo is one of the States to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its upcoming session taking place from 24 January to 3 February *, which marks the end of the UPR third cycle. Togo's first and second UPR reviews took place in October 2011 and October 2016, respectively.

The documents on which the reviews are based are: 1) national report - information provided by the State under review; 2) information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, known as the Special Procedures, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities; 3) information provided by other stakeholders including national human rights institutions, regional organizations and civil society groups.

The three reports serving as the basis for the review of Togo on 24 January can be found here.

Location: Room 20, Palais des Nations, Geneva

Time and date: 09.00 - 12.30, Monday, 24 January 2022 (Geneva time, GMT +1 hour)

The UPR is a unique process which involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN member States have been reviewed twice within the first and second UPR cycles. During the third UPR cycle, States are again expected to spell out steps they have taken to implement recommendations posed during their previous reviews which they committed to follow-up on, as well as to highlight recent human rights developments in the country.

The delegation of Togo will be led by HE Dr. Christian Eninam TRIMUA, Minister for Human Rights, Citizenship Training and Relations with Institutions of the Republic.

The three country representatives serving as rapporteurs ("troika") for the review of Togo are: Eritrea, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine.

The webcast of the session will be at http://webtv.un.org

The list of speakers and all available statements to be delivered during the review of Togo will be posted on the UPR Extranet.

The UPR Working Group is scheduled to adopt the recommendations made to Togo at 15.00 on 28 January. The State under review may wish to express its positions on recommendations posed to it during their review.

* The UPR 40th session was originally scheduled to be held in November 2021, although was postponed due to COVID-19 measures.

