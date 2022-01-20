Sudan: Grave Violations Against Children in Sudan Must Stop

19 January 2022
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)
press release

"Over 120 grave violations against children have been verified across Sudan since the military coup on 25 October last year.

"Nine children were killed during demonstrations mainly in Khartoum while another 13 were injured. Most violations were against adolescent boys. Boys and girls as young as 12 were detained. Children were impacted as a result of frequent attacks on medical facilities.

"UNICEF reiterates its call on authorities in Sudan to protect children across Sudan from harm and violence at all times. Children are not a target including during conflict or political events.

"The excessive use of force against civilians including children must stop."

