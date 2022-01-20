Zimbabwe: Bulawayo's Umzingwane Dam Water Level At 8 Percent Despite Heavy Rains

Despite the current rains pounding most parts of the country, Bulawayo's water supply dams remain low with the dams recording only 22% combined inflows since the inception of the rains.

One of the major dams, Umzingwane is only at 8,16%.

Bulawayo town clerk, Christopher Dube said the city's combined dam levels now stand at 55,95% since the start of the rainy season some two months ago.

Bulawayo city is supplied with water by seven major dams namely: Umzingwane, Upper Ncema, and Lower Ncema. Others are; Insiza, Mayfair, Inyankuni, and Mtshabezi.

Dube said significant rains were only received at the supply dams starting from January 4.

"Global increase to date due to the recent rains is 22,4% of overall dam capacity," he said.

Dube added that Insiza Mayfair was 71,39% was full, Inyankuni - 53,87%, Lower Ncema - 92%, Umzingwane - 8,16%, Upper Ncema - 19,57%, and Mtshabezi - 67.53%.

The total operational percentage for the dams stands at 55,95%, with 232 003 700 cubic metres, with 215 418 592 cubic metres usable.

While Bulawayo dams have been recorded relatively low rainfall, three dams in Matebeleland South are now, according to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA).