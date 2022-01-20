Liberia: 'The Interest of My People Is a Must'

Nimba County Electoral District number seven Representative, Roger Domah has vowed to remain unbending in prioritizing the interest of his people.

Speaking Thursday January 13, 2022 when he was recognized as the 'Best Legislator of the year 2021' by the Citizens Action Committee (CAC) at his Capitol Building Office, Representative Domah said there are times they work and think they are not doing anything until they are recognized by others.

Dedicating the honor to the people of his district, Rep. Domah recounted that it is through the blessings of the people that he is at the Capitol Building representing them.

"The work we do is lawmaking, oversight, but the advocacy aspect is very strong and it is representation. You lifting the issues, it gives us the voice to speak out in the national theater. We will continue to advocate for our people," he said.

He further recounted that the people entrusted him overwhelmingly out of the sixteen candidates in 2017 election to represent his district.

According to him, the citizens of his district knew that he was very suited to speak on their behalf at the Legislature and overall; the national level of the country.

"This honor will be presented to the people of electoral district seven because it is through their confidence that we find ourselves in the National legislature. Of the 16 candidates, they felt that Roger Domah can make the right decisions on their behalf. I will honor our people with this award symbolically placing this gown on the people of my district," he added.

The Unity Party stalwart said whatever impact he and his staffs are making wouldn't had happened if it has not been the blessings of his people.

The Nimba District number seven lawmaker further committed that he will increase his level of works in the interest of his people.

After being certificated and gowned, Representative Domah said he is now challenged to continue serving his people.

"We also want to make further commitment because in Liberia when people are honored, some people get big heads. In this 2022, we will consolidate our efforts to talk with our colleagues and partners in order to provide more services to our people and ensure the better of us for the confidence they reposed in us," the lawmaker added.

Speaking earlier, an official of the Citizens Action Committee said of all lawmakers in the country, Representative Domah has done exceptionally well and has raised the bars of adequate representation of people and as such; he deserves to be named "Best Legislator of the year 2021" by the civil society organization.

Calvin Jallah said the Nimba District seven lawmaker has demonstrated that he is the right man to represent his people because he is God fearing, caring and prioritizes the interests of his people at all levels.