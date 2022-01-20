Tunisia: Bizerte - 4700 Tonnes of Olive Oil Produced

Tunis/Tunisia — 23,520 tonnes of olives have been harvested in the governorate of Bizerte this season, producing 4,700 tonnes of olive oil, said Wednesday Regional Commissioner for Agriculture and Fisheries, Habib Mrabet.

According to the same source, the table olive harvesting season has come to an end, while the harvesting of olives for processing will be completed in a few days, to begin preparations for the next agricultural season.

The governorate of Bizerte has 18, 300 ha of olive trees including 1,000 ha for table olives and 1,500 ha for organic olives. The average production of olives over the past five years has reached 20 thousand tonnes in the region which has 22 oil mills with a storage capacity of 1,500 tonnes.