Tunisia: Monastir - Opening of Investigation for Illegal Possession of One Million Dollars Bond

19 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Court of First Instance of Monastir has ordered the opening of an investigation into the illegal possession by three individuals of a Treasury bond, Farid Ben Joha, spokesman for the courts of Mahdia and Monastir, said Wednesday.

He said that the suspects, already involved in cases of trafficking of archaeological pieces, were arrested while negotiating a cash note worth one million dollars authenticated in the possession of a citizen from the delegation of Jammel (Governorate of Monastir).

According to the same source, the suspects were trying to sell this note in an illegal way to a buyer whereas Treasury bonds are debt securities that are usually issued and exchanged by international financial institutions and states.

