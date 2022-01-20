Ghana: FA Cup - Hearts Tipped to Brush Aside Golden Kicks

MTN FA Cup lords, Accra Hearts of Oak will lock horns with Division One League (DOL) side, Golden Kicks FC at the Accra Sports Stadium today at the round of 32 stage of the MTN FA Cup competition.

Hearts on their way to this stage of the competition kicked out Premier League debutants, Accra Lions by a lone goal.

Making their debut at this stage of the competition, the DOL side also accounted for Accra City Stars on penalties at the round of 64 stage.

Today's clash will represent their first high profile match and would try to leave a lasting memory among the fans with a spirited performance.

But the Phobians appear to have gone back to the form that saw them conquer all to win both the FA Cup and Premier League trophies.

On paper, Hearts look stronger but Golden Kicks could work harder to activate the uncertainty of the FA Cup competition to cause what could be the biggest upset in the competition.

The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale will also host a dicey clash as RTU host Wa Suntaa FC.

The Premier League returnees endured a torrid time at the start of the season but appears to have recovered well for the challenge ahead of the season.

RTU will miss their talisman David Abagna who is on national duty but can rely on the talents available to face a stubborn Suntaa side that are also planning to negotiate through to the next stage of the competition.

Berekum Chelsea are also expected to put up an improved performance to tame Bofoakwa in their clash scheduled for the Berekum Golden City Park.

Aduana Stars and Berekum Freedom Fighters FC are set to thrill fans when they clash at the Dormaa Park for their round of 32 stage.

Aduana are gradually turning the DormaaPark into a waterloo for a number of visiting teams and would not allow the lower division side to halt what they have built so far.

Karela United stunned King Faisal on Sunday in the Premier League, a defeat followers of Faisal found difficult to swallow.

But three days later, Faisal have a chance toavenge that defeat as they face the Tarkwa representation in the FA Cup competition.

High-flying Tamale City will playBolga All Stars at the Wale WaleAstro turf while Nania FC welcome Dreams FC at the Nania Park in Legon.

The Kpando Stadium will see fireworks as Heart of Lions host Vision FC while Kotoku Royals FC faces Akatsi All-Stars at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Elsewhere, Skyy FC will engage Eleven Wise at the St Martins Park at Daboase; Nzema Kotoko face Elmina Sharks at the AAK Sports Complex; Asokwa Deportivo will host Kumawuman United at the Okese Park at Ejisu with Dwarfs hosting First Klass FC at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Two games would be played tomorrow as Gold Stars host Bechem United in an all Premiership affair while Real Athletico faces Legon Cities.