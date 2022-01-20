Ghana: GBA Suspends Commey, Manager for Gross Misconduct

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has announced the license withdrawal and suspension of boxing manager and promoter, Mr. Michael Amoo-Bediakoand his promotional company, Streetwise Boxing Promotions.

The punitive measure, in accordance with Article 21 Clause (b) of the Rules and Regulations governing professional boxing in Ghana, takes effect from Monday, January 17.

This was contained in a letter sighted by the Times Sports and follows acts that the GBA views as disrespectful by the promoter and his boxer, Richard Commey, a former world champion.

The above Article reads: "All licensees are required to adhere strictly to the provisions enshrined in the ethical code of conduct and the Rules and Regulations that follow the breach of which shall attract any of the following according to the severity of the offence."

The breach was in respect of a failure on the part of Mr. Amoo-Bediako and Commey to pay an unspecified percentage of the purse in their last fight against Vasily Lomachenko which the Ghanaian lost.

Article 18 under sanctions of the Rules and Regulations governing professional boxing locally and internationally states that boxers licensed by the GBA and fighting outside the country, are expected to remit a percentage (%) sum of their purse to the Authority.

"Such percentage (%) amount will be determined from time to time by the Ghana Boxing Authority."

It continued: "With effect from January 1, 1996, the payment of a percentage (%) by boxers engaged in local tournaments shall commence, such percentage (%) to be determined from time to time by the Authority."

But the GBA letter dated January 14 and signed by its president, Abraham Kotei Neequaye said the Authority had discussions with the promoter on issues bordering on the percentage purse to the GBA and the worrying trend of sidelining local coaches when local boxers are due for world title championship abroad.

However, that meeting did not end well with Mr. Amoo-Bediakoreportedly leaving very furious, adamantand threatened the GBA President and the Executive Board at the Authority's secretariat.

The letter also mentioned a video of Richard Commey that went viral in which the boxer vilified and insultedthe GBA board members and maligned their activities.

On that note, the GBA also suspended Commey for the behaviour it deemed very disrespectful and a gross misconduct.