Ghana: Delegation of Zabarmachiefs Attend Coronation of Paramount Chief of Oullam

The Greater Accra Region Zabarma Chief and National President of Council of Zarbama Chief, Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu, on Saturday led a delegation of the Zabarma chiefs in Ghana to witness the installation of the Paramount Chief (Chef de Canton) of Oullam, Elh Saley Baouna Sorka, in the Tillaberri Region of Niger.

Among the delegation were Alhaji Haruna Saley, Vice chairman of Council of Zabarma Chiefs; Chief Dawda Baji, Central Region; Chief Adamu Seidu, Volta Region; Chief Alhaji Ismaila Abdul Karim, Eastern Region; Samaria Alhaji Abdul Aziz Boureima, Accra Regional Youth Chief and Alhaji Yassin Ismael, Deputy General Secretary.

The colourful coronation ceremony at Ouallam was graced by Nigerien dignitaries includingSeyniOumarou, President of the National Assembly and HassoumiDjabirou, Governor of the Tillaberi Region, which is one of the eight regions of Niger.

Zabarma ethnic group traces its root to Niger, having migrated to Ghana dating back many years ago and are engaging in economic activities, some of whom had served in the security services in Ghana.

Chief Alhaji Yandu told the Ghanaians Times that it was memorable to join his people back home to witness the installation of the chief, whom he described as a very respectable and influential chief in Niger.

He said although they (Zabarma community) are based in Ghana, their people back home found it appropriate to invite them to witness such occasions becausethey appreciated the role they play in bringing Ghana and Niger together in the spirit of good neigbourliness.

Oullam district was carved out of Niamey, the capital of Niger in 1992. It is located in the Tillaberri Region, one of the eight regions of Niger and it borders Mali in the North, Benin in the south and Burkina Faso in the West.

The people are predominantly into agriculture, growing food crops and rearinganimals. The area is also a tourist destination endowed with mineral resources.