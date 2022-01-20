South Sudan Signs Peace Deal With Splinter Opposition

19 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

South Sudan's government has reached a peace deal in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, with the break-away faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/ Army-In-Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) under General Simon Gatwech Dual.

The deal negotiated by the Sudan Transitional Government on Sunday includes recommitting to the cessation of hostilities signed on August 8, 2018, in Khartoum that paved way for the eventual inking of the revitalised peace deal.

President Salva Kiir's security advisor, Tut Gatluak Manime, signed on behalf of the SPLM-In-Government (SPLM-IG) and Gen Dual signed on behalf of his SPLM/A-IO that splintered in August 2021 from the mainstream party led by First Vice President, Riek Machar.

The deal offers amnesty to the leadership and forces of SPLM/A-IO Kitgwang that has been fighting Machar's faction in the oil-rich Upper Nile state.

The clashes between the two opposition factions since August 2021 have left hundreds of soldiers killed on both sides, following Gen Dual's decision to denounce Machar's chairmanship of the former rebel movement.

Gen Dual accused Machar of weakening the party (SPLM/A-IO) in the coalition government formed in February 2020.

He blamed Machar for practicing nepotism and not doing enough to push President Kiir to implement the security arrangements to pave way for reintegration of former rebel fighters.

SPLA-IO shall establish coordination offices in Juba, Malakal and Bor towns to assist the process of assembling and reintegration.

The parties also agreed to operationalise the transitional security arrangements and allow voluntary repatriation, resettlement, rehabilitation and reintegration of the refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs). -Xinhua

