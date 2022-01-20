Ghana: Bolgatanga Technical University Introduces New Masters Programmes

19 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Sumbrungu — The Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) in the Upper East Region is to run Masters of Technology programme in Animal Science, Crop Science, Soil Science, Farm Management, Irrigation and Drainage systems in the 2023/2024 academic year.

Consequently, the University had already submitted a proposal to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for consideration and approval.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, disclosed this to journalists when the University's Council appointed Prof. Peter Osei Boamah as its first substantive Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University at a meeting at Sumbrugu in the region.

The meeting was presided over by the University's Council Chairman, Prof. Francis Abantanga.

Prof. Boamah, whose appointment takes effects from February 1, was the acting Vice Chancellor.

The Vice Chancellor said the appointment of Prof. Boamah was part of the transitional process of the educational institution from a polytechnic to a University status.

The educational institution which gained Technical University status in April 2020, currently runs Bachelor of Technology programmes which include Ecological Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Hospitality and Management, Building Technology, Accounting with Computing, Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

It also runs Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes in Ecological Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Medical Laboratory Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Building Technology, HND in Statistics, Accountancy, Secretaryship and Management Studies, Marketing, Hotel Catering and Institution Management, Banking and Finance, Agricultural Engineering, Automotive Engineering , Procurement and Logistics Management, Industrial Art and Electrical and Electronic Engineering, among others.

Others are Diploma in Business Administration, Diploma in Computerised Accounting, Diploma in Catering and Hospitality Management.

Prof. Alnaa said that the University Council has also given the approval for the appointment of Deans and Heads of Departments for the various faculties and postgraduate school.

He saidthat the Ecological Agriculture and the Agricultural Engineering departments would be merged.

