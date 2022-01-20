Ethiopian Registers New Domestic Flight Record

19 January 2022
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

Ethiopian Airlines disclosed that it has registered new flight record with regard to domestic flight made on Monday to Gondar city.

The airline has registered new record by transporting passengers who are going to celebrate Epiphany in Gondar.

Accordingly, about 22 flight record is made on a single day to Gondar city. This is a new record in the history of Ethiopian domestic flight.

The airline expressed that it has delighted for making such kind of flight for passengers highlighting that Gondar is a historical and mesmerizing city hosting Epiphany celebration this year.

Elucidating the preparation made to celebrate Epiphany in the city, the airline disclosed adding that Diasporas came to Ethiopia accepting the great homecoming invitation and now flying to Gondar city to celebrate the holy day, it was learnt.

Ethiopian Epiphany is a colorful festival being celebrated throughout Ethiopia to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the River Jordan.

Gondar is a city in northern Ethiopia in Amhara State and known for the walled FasilGhebbi fortress and palace and once dominated the immense 17thcentury castle of Emperor Fasilides, which combined Portuguese, Indian and local architectural styles.

