Nigeria: Governors in Marathon Meeting On Insecurity, Health, Food Security, Others

20 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

The thirty-six state governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors' Forums, NGF, are engaged in a marathon meeting to brainstorm on the nation's security challenges, health, food security, among others.

The governors are still in a closed door meetring in Abuja at the Maitama, NGF's Secretariat as of the time of filing this report.

The meeting started at past 8 pm and it is still ongoing as at 12.29 am.

Surprisingly, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is at the meeting to brief the governors, even as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, EFCC, Godwin Emefiele also attended the meeting.

On ground for the meeting are the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, governors of Kano State; Nasarawa, Kano; Anambra, Oyo, Osun and Imo States.

Also present at the meeting are Governors of Edo; Kebbi; Borno; Niger; Kwara; Plateau; Ogun and Bayelsa States.

Also at the meeting are Deputy Governors of Gombe; Yobe; Enugu; Bauchi; Lagos; Ondo and Benue.

Others are Deputy Governors of Katsina; Rivers; and kogi.

The meeting which is the first in 2022, is a physical meeting as opposed to the regular virtual ones as part of moves to effectively convey the messages of the meeting, even as pressing national concerns are being discussed.

At the meeting, interventions programmes like the regular updates from the Nigeria Governors' Forum SFTAS team and another on CARES, as well as a few presentations from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, World Bank on COVID- 19 intervention, insecurity, food security, among others featured.

