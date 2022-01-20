Nigeria: Senator Empowers 350 Ondo South Farmers With Motorcycles

Akure — Enconiums were showered on the lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo for empowering 350 farmers in his constituency with motorcycles to boost agricultural activities.

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by the former National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr Eddy Olafeso and former deputy governorship candidate of the party in Ondo State, Mr John Mafo, who spoke during the occasion held at Ile-Oluji, said: "Tofowomo's two years scorecard is unprecedented in the history of Ondo South."

Tofowomo, who distributed 350 motorcycles to farmers within 12 months, at the second edition of his empowerment programme, said the move was to ease the challenges of transportation in agricultural businesses in the rural communities of Ondo South.

The lawmaker said: "This is the second time I am adding value to Ondo South farmers to boost agriculture. Last year, I gave out 150 motorcycles to farmers and now, I distributed 200 motorcycles to them.

"This will ease the challenges of transportation in agricultural businesses in the rural communities of Ondo South.

"Better things are still coming, what you see is a tip of the iceberg, I will continue to empower my constituents and won't relent in my effort to develop Ondo South by facilitating more projects to the Senatorial District."

The lawmaker, who is the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transport, urged the beneficiaries not to commercialise the motorcycles but to use them for their mobility to farms because of the challenges of transportation with rural communities of the Senatorial District.

Also speaking at the occasion, the state PDP deputy chairman, Mr Tola Alabere said: "Tofowomo's unprecedented record at the National Assembly has helped to shape the glory of PDP in Ondo State."

The beneficiaries of the motorcycles were selected devoid of party affiliations from Okitipupa, Irele, Odigbo, Ese-Odo, Ilaje and Ile-Oluji-Oke-Igbo, the six local government areas of the senatorial district.

Vanguard News Nigeria