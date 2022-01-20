Ghana: Police Investigate Death of 2 Suspected Dealers in 'Wee'

Kumasi — Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the death of two persons, who engaged in a brawl over alleged sale of marijuana, popularly called 'wee'.

Nana Boakye, 26, said to be a 'peddler' was allegedly stabbed to death and his assailant, only known as Sheriff, was lynched by onlookers early Monday morning at Kotwi, in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahyiano, Head of Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times here, saying the police had started investigating the case.

Nana Boakye was allegedly stabbed in the chest for failing to sell marijuana to Sheriff.

The aggrieved residents were said to have left Nana Boakye and chased Sheriff to Jordan Junction at Brofroyeduro, near Kotwi, where he was beaten to death.

An eyewitness indicated that Sheriff also hurt two of the people who tried to lynch him after his action.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the substance was sold in an uncompleted building in the middle of the town (Kotwi).