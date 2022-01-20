Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records One Death, 230 Fresh Infections Wednesday

<i>NCDC also noted that the latest figure included backlogs of confirmed cases from Abia, Kebbi and Borno States for January 18, 2022.</sub>

Nigeria has recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, with 230 fresh infections reported across 13 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The <a target="_blank" href="http://ncdc.gpv.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),</a> in an update shared on its Facebook page late Wednesday night, said the country's fatality toll from the disease now stands at 3,117.

The centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 251,571, including currently active cases of 23,286.

NCDC also noted that the latest figure included backlogs of confirmed cases from Abia, Kebbi and Borno States for January 18, 2022.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/south-south-regional/319092-apc-pdp-in-war-of-words-over-bayelsa-state-assembly-polls.html">Bayelsa State</a> reported a backlog of four cases, while Kebbi and Borno States reported two and a single case respectively.

FCT reported 203 discharged cases on Wednesday, including community discharges, while Abia State reported a backlog of 13 discharges for January 18, 2022.

Breakdown

Apart from Abia, Kebbi and Borno states with backlog of cases, further breakdown of the data showed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease topped, the infection chart with 115 cases.

Gombe State and FCT followed on the log with 29 and 24 cases respectively; Imo State, 20; Rivers, 10; and Ondo State reported nine cases.

The data shows that Kano State reported five cases, Kaduna and Oyo states reported four cases each, while Ogun and Jigawa states reported two and a single case respectively.