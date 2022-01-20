Nigeria: Implementation of MOA - ASUU May Down Tools January Ending

20 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adesina Wahab

ACADEMIC activities in the nation's universities may be disrupted by the end of this month if the Federal Government is unable to implement the Memorandum of Action, MoA, it signed with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Also, the government is expected to renegotiate the 2007 Agreement it entered into with the union. Giving the indications in a chat with Vanguard, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said the union was waiting for the period of grace given the government to lapse before taking the necessary steps.

"As a responsible union, we are consulting widely on the issues at stake. We have an MoA that is yet to be implemented fully and we also have the renegotiation of the 2007 Agreement pending. A lot of groups and concerned individuals have stepped in to intervene in the matter.

"We are responsible unionists and citizens and we must give room to those interventions; may be they can help persuade the government to do the needful. We have given them up till the end of this January and if nothing is forthcoming, we can take the next step," he said. It was gathered that if the union's demands are not met, nationwide mobilisation of members would follow and congresses held to mandate the national leadership to act appropriately.

The MoA came into being following the suspension of a nine-month strike by the union in December 2020. The issues in contention include funding for the revitalisation of the universities and the payment of Earned Academic Allowance which the government has fulfilled.

However, the payment of withheld salaries and promotion arrears of members is still pending, while the proliferation of universities, especially by state governments, is yet to be addressed.

Another major area of disagreement between the government and the union is the use of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, IPPIS as the union says it does not fit into the university system. It has, therefore, come up with the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS to replace IPPIS.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X