Ghana: 63-Year-Old Retired Police Officer Killed in Road Accident in Wa

20 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour

Wa — A 63-year-old retired police officer, Kwesi Salia has been confirmed dead after he was knocked off his motorbike and crushed by a Toyota Fortuner vehicle on Tuesday afternoon at Wa in the Upper West Region.

Police said the Toyota Fortuner with registration number GW 977-14 and driven by Osman Namba, hit the back of the motorbike the late Salia was riding.

According to the police, the suspect, currently in police custody was said to have failed to stop when the traffic light turned red for road users in his lane to stop.

The Upper West regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, told the Ghanaian Times, that "The vehicle was unable to stop immediately because of the speed.

He said the retired officer was rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said the driver, Mr Namba was immediately apprehended by the police and had since been placed into police custody to assist with investigations.

Chief Inspector Ohene Boateng urged road users to observe road traffic regulations to minimise such occurrences.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital's mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

