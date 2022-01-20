Ghana: Trial of Owusu Bempah, 6 Other Adjourned to Feb 2

The Accra Circuit Court yesterday adjourned to February 2, the trial of General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, and six other members of the church.

The others are Mensah Ofori, Adu Berchie, Michael Boateng, Frederik Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum.

The court presided over by Rosemond Baah Tosu, adjourned the case because counsel for accused was not available when the case was called.

The accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit threat of death, offensive conduct, threat of death, offensive conduct to the breach of peace, causing unlawful damage and assault of public officers.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpor, prosecuting, had told the Weija Circuit that on September 9, 2021, at about 5:30pm, the New Weija Police District Command received a distress call from Godfred Antwi, that Rev. Bempah together with 45 well-built men including Ofori and Berchie wielding cutlasses and other offensive weapons besieged the Thunder Plaza, at Choice, a suburb at Weija belonging to Evangelist Koranteng to attack her.

He said that as they (accused) did not meet Evangelist Koranteng at her Plaza, they marched to her house at New Aplaku and threatened to kill her.

The court heard that during the act, Berchie was seen brandishing a pistol with the intent to carry through their threats on Koranteng, the complainant in the case.

The policeman told the court that Ofori for his part threatened to kill the complainant within 24 hours.

He said in the course of the altercation, the police visited the house of the complainant where they met the macho men holding cutlasses and other offensive weapons in the house of Koranteng.

The prosecutor told the court that eight vehicles and twelve motor bikes were also parked on the street in front of the house.

He said Rev. Bempah was also seen seated in a black Toyota Land Cruiser instructing and urging the men to move into the house of the complainant and bring her out for her to be killed.

The court heard that calm was restored and the complainant and Rev. Bempah were invited by the police, but Rev. Bempah ignored the police and drove off with his men.