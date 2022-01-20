Ghana: Mayhem in Nima - 9 Arrested After Bloody Clash ... Over 'Turf War' Between 2 Nima, Mamobi Youth Gangs

At least nine persons have been arrested in connection with a bloody clash between two rival youth groups of Nima and Mamobi, both suburbs of Accra, on Tuesday over supposed territorial supremacy.

They are Abdul Gafari Mohammed, Bashir Ganiyu, Mohammed Saidu Baribui, Attawurah Basson, Gariba Abdul Mumuni, Abdul Aziz Sulemana, Imoro Ibrahim,Isaiah Seidu and Elliasu.

Two persons who sustained gunshot wounds during the scuffle are responding to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

In all, nine suspects are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, including two suspects who suffered injuries and are at the Police Hospital under guard receiving treatment.

Other two suspects, namely Kumordji, also known as Ibrahim Hussein and Bombom, aka Ali Awudu, believed to be the ring leaders of the two groups respectively are on the run and being sought for by the police.

According to the police, they have since retrieved items including twelve empty cartridges, three AAA live ammunition, pistol magazine, two machetes, two knives, toy pistol and two mobile phones as exhibits.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that there was sporadic firing of guns by the two rival groups that led to a pandemonium, compelling people to flee for their lives.

When the Ghanaian Times got to the scene yesterday, calm had been restored in the area and people were going about their normal businesses.

There were also armed men from the Formed Police Unit at the scene to ensure law and order.

The Director-General of Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kwesi Ofori, in a press conference said that the intervention of the police brought the situation which started at 3:30pm under control.

He said the police had taken charge of the situation and would stem disturbances in the area.

"We are to protect lives and properties and would not give any room for criminals to disturb the peace and security of Nima," he added.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the violent disturbances was occasioned by a misunderstanding between the two gangster groups namely Bombom group which is led by one Ali Awudi and the Kumodzi group, also led by one Ibrahim Hussain,based at the Mamobi and Nima Gutter respectively.

He said further investigations established that Kumodzi who controls the Nima based group went to Mamobi black market to transact foreign exchange.

The Director General said while there the two gangster groups violently attacked each other , in the course of which gang members and two "black market" currency dealers were hit and injured.

He said the two victims who happened to be caught in the violent disturbances were currently receiving medical attention at the 37 Military Hospital while a barbering shop was also vandalised in the process.

"The police proceeded to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after intelligence gathered indicated that two of the rioters who sustained gunshot injuries in the course of the clashes had been rushed there for treatment, the team met Sulemana and Ibrahim with injuries and arrested them," he added

ACP Ofori said four other rioters who were also met at the hospital were also apprehended.

He said the police team went to Ashalaja and arrested Issah Seidu and Elliasu, a search in the house led to the retrieval of one pump action gun, unregistered motor bike and a military camouflage uniform.

The Director-General said a special team have been deployed to Nima and Mamobi and adjoining communities in pursuit of the other suspects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the suspects would be prosecuted soon.

The Director-General of Police Operations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mohammed Fuseini Suraj, together with DCOP Iddi Seidu and Nima Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Abraham Acquaye and ACP Kwesi Ofori have since visited the scene to engage with residents.

DCOP Suraj called on the people in the area to support the police in ensuring peace in the area.

He said Ghana needs peace and stability to ensure progress as a country.

The Director-General urged the people in the area, especially the youth to desist from violence which can result in death and destruction of property.

"You have the right to join an association but do not have the right to cause mayhem," he added.