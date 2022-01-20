Ghana: GAR Minister, MMDCEs Meet Over 'Operation Clean Your Frontage'

THE Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has stated that the "Operation Clean Your Frontage" campaign which is to kick start in February would begin with a mass education and sensitisation programme.

This according to the minister is to ensure that the exercise is not forced on anyone but made to understand in order to achieve the goal of "making Accra work again."

Mr Quartey said this when he addressed the media at his meeting with some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region on the implementation of "Operation Clean Your Frontage" in Accra yesterday.

The meeting was for the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies to present their action plans that would aid their discharge of duties when the exercise begins next month.

They included the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Ga East, Korle Klottey, La-Dade Kotopon, Okaikwei North, Ledzokuku, Ablekuma Central and the Adentan Municipal Assemblies.

La Nkwantanan-Medina, Kpone Katamanso, Ablekuma North, Ashaiman, Ningo Prampram, and the Shai OsudokuMunicipal Assemblies.

Commending the Assemblies for an impressive piloting exercise of the campaign, he emphasised that the campaign was for the good of the entire country for which everyone had to get on board.

Mr Quartey said it was important for the assemblies to present their action plans "because without that we cannot do anything. It is an action plan and every programme needs an action plan so that we can roll with it."

He noted that government was working on getting the transfer sites ready but would still continue with the implementation of the exercise next month.

Again, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said a City Response Team who were about 600 had been profiled and were to start receiving training from next week.

"It is expected that by the end of February they will be back. By that time some of the transfer sites would have been ready," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Quartey indicated that the municipal assemblies and some National Service Personnel would be deployed to begin raising awareness because "we don't want it to be like this exercise is being forced on people."

"We want them to embrace it and make it part and parcel of their livelihoods or daily lives so that everybody can come on board," he added.

He therefore stringently charged the municipal assemblies and the waste management companies particularly, Zoomlion Ghana Limited to ensure the effective discharge of their mandates to make "Accra work again."

Mr Quartey again charged the assemblies to ensure the strict observance of the COVID-19 protocols as they went about their duties.

Likewise, in an interview with the Municipal Chief Executive of Ga East, Ms Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, she said the operation had come to stay, hence, she urged all to prepare and be on guard so that they would not find themselves wanting.

"Because if they do we will come after them and we all will not want this to happen. So they should coordinate and abide by the laws," she added.