Ghana: Kingdom Mandate Devotion Donates Items to Good Shepherd Orphanage

The Kingdom Mandate Devotionin collaboration with Promasidor over the weekend presented food item to the Good Shepherd Orphanage in Accra.

They comprised of rice, sugar, beans, tom brown, drinks, cartons of milk, sardines, mackerels, detergents, gallons of oil, noodles and bags of sachet water.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the donation, Papa Elijah Kofi Agyemang, founder of the Evangelical Devotionsaid the activity was to show love and interact with the orphans.

He noted that it was important for children in orphanages to be shown love and made to feel good about themselves.

For him, his outfit would continue to identify and help vulnerable members of the society, adding that the reception received from the orphanage served as motivation to continue to support other homes.

He called on benevolent societies to support and donate to the children in every way possible saying "If you cannot feed a million people, just feed one."

He encouraged the public to support the orphanage to groom the children to be better adults in future.

ElderEmmanuel Sackey, supervisor of the orphanage, said they were grateful for the kind gesture shown them adding that "this is the best event the orphanage has ever witnessed since its opening.

He appealed for more of such support from the benevolent society at large.