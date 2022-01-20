Ghana: Man Gets 20 Years for Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl

20 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

A 67-year-old corn mill operator was yesterday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for defiling a 12-year-old girl, at Olebu near Ablekuma, Accra.

The convict, Yaw Alhassan, was said to have had sex with the victim severally until the girl became pregnant.

The court presided over by Patricia Amponsah convicted Alhassan, who is a cotenant of the victim's family members, after he pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

Presenting the facts of the case to the court, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said when the complainant, Ms Charlotte Ganyo travelled, the convict lured the girl into his room and had sex with her.

"The complainant who is the grandmother of the victim went on a trip leaving the girl in the care of her auntie, Irene Agbo. Whiles away she had a call from Irene that the victim was sick and the complainant instructed that she should be sent to the Lapaz Community Hospital," he added.

The court heard authorities at the hospital confirmed the victim was two months pregnant.

Chief Insp Atimbire explained that Ms Ganyo returned home to interrogate the victim about the incident and it was during the questioning that the victim disclosed that the convict had been having sex with her in his room any time he realised she (the victim) was alone at home.

According to prosecution, Ms Ganyo reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the convict.

The court heard that during investigations by the police, the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement and was charged accordingly.

