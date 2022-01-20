Ghana: Confab of Regional Chief Imams Condemns Mamobi, Nima Youth Gangs Clash

The Conference of the Regional Chief Imams of Ghana have condemned the shooting incident which occurred on Tuesday during a clash between Mamobi and Nima youth gangs in Accra.

The Conference, which comprised of 16 Imams across the country, saidthe immoral behaviour of the youth compromises the principles of the Islamic religion, hence, the immediate disbandment of Muslim groups whose actions undermine the peace and harmony in the country.

The executive secretary and spokesperson of the conference, Alhaji Ustaz Ahmed Seidu, made this known yesterday when members of the conference paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, to renew their loyalty and commitment to the Chief Imam.

Alhaji Seidu appealed to the leadership of the various Muslim communities to provide opportunity to the youth to enable them engage in decent jobs, as most of these youth were those that have nothing doing.

He said among the many challenges facing Muslim youth were poverty, as most of these youth came from deprived homes with lesser educational backgrounds.

Alhaji Seidu noted that this year the conference would organise conferences in all regions, stressing "the conference will establish District and Regional Shura Councils, as part of putting in place development structures to enhance the replication of the leadership system."

"The Shura Councils will be working with Muslim professional bodies so as to invest the contributions from the Shura members so that they can use the proceeds to build schools, hospitals and maintain the Imams," he said.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, said the courtesy call by Conference of the Regional Chief Imams of Ghana signifies the unity among the leadership of the Muslim community.

He explained that members of the Conference of the Regional Chief Imams of Ghana represent the Office of the National Chief Imam in their various regions with the mandate to promote the principles of the Islamic religion and as well promote peace and unity among themselves.