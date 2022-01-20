South Africa: NGOs Were Unprepared to Take On Mental Healthcare Users, Testifies Former Gauteng Health Official

analysis

The former deputy director of the Gauteng Department of Health Mental Health Directorate, Hendricka Jacobus, was back on the stand on Wednesday at the inquest into the death of 144 mental healthcare users who died in 2016 after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to NGOs during the so-called Marathon Project.

Hendricka Jacobus, who was responsible for overseeing the NGOs to which patients were moved during the project, testified that the NGOs to which mental healthcare users (MHCUs) were allocated were not audited, but had been "properly licensed". She said, "Inspections were done, but not with formal audit reports and the licences were made out according to the formal inspections that were carried out."

Advocate Adila Hassim, representing the families of the MHCUs who died, asked Jacobus if, during her years of experience, she had ever experienced the number of deaths that occurred during the transfer of the MHCUs to the NGOs.

Jacobus responded, "No, counsel."

Hassim asked Jacobus if she was aware of the litigation that had been initiated by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group because of concerns over the plan for the transfer of the MHCUs. Jacobus responded that at the time that she was acting...