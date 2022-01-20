South Africa: NGOs Where Life Esidimeni Patients Were Placed Did Not Have Service-Level Agreements - Ex-Gauteng Health Official

analysis

A number of departmental requirements, such as service-level agreements and food specifications, were not complied with by NGOs where 144 mental health patients were placed, a former deputy director of the Gauteng Health Department has testified.

There was not enough time allocated for Life Esidimeni's "Marathon Project" and this resulted in the death of 144 mental healthcare users, former deputy director of the Gauteng Health Department's mental health directorate, Hendricka Jacobus, has told the inquest into the tragedy.

Jacobus was back on the witness stand on Tuesday, 18 January and began her testimony with the extent to which she had engaged with former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu while the project to move them from Life Esidimeni health facilities into NGOs was being implemented.

Under cross-examination by legal counsel for Mahlangu, advocate Teneille Govender, Jacobus told the inquest: "I had no contact or involvement with Mrs Mahlangu during the project except we were called to one meeting, it was almost at the end of the project."

Jacobus said she couldn't remember the full details of the meeting but that afterwards Mahlangu had wanted to visit Precious Angels and Suurman NGOs in Hammanskraal, and that had been her only engagement with...