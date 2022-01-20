Gambia: wo Journalists Die in Car Crash

press release

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) joins its affiliate, the Gambia Press Union (GPU) in extending its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.

Journalists Pa Modou Faal and Musa Ndow were returning home from a four -day health education mission organised by the Ministry of Health in Soma while they died in a car crash along the Trans- Gambia Highway in Soma in the Lower River Region. A health official also died in the incident.

According to a statement published by the GPU, Pa Modou Fall was a 20-year veteran journalist who worked for several media outlets, including the defunct Independent newspaper and the Daily Observer newspaper. He also worked for The Point newspaper and had served as founder member and former President of the Health Journalists Association of The Gambia (AOHJ) and the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN Gambia Chapter).

Musa Ndow served as a senior editor at the former Daily Observer and had for several years served as a Presidential Affairs Correspondent for the paper. He was also a founding member and former executive board member of the Young Journalists Association of The Gambia (YJAG).

The President of the GPU, Muhammed S. Bah said "The death of the two journalists is a great loss to the media fraternity and the country. The Gambia Press Union is deeply shocked and saddened by yet another tragic car accident claiming the lives of two journalists."

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said "Today is a sad day for journalism in Gambia and we mourn the deaths of our colleagues. They will always be remembered as patriots who have served their country in the best possible way."

