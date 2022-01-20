Liberia: At Crusade One Dead, Several Left Unconscious

With at least one death confirmed, several worshippers attending a two-day power-packed crusade at the D. Twe Memorial High School soccer pitch in the borough of New Kru Town are feared dead, as a result of a stampede.

The crusade, which began Tuesday, 18 January 2022, was organized by Apostle Abraham Kromah, Senior Pastor of the Word of Life Outreach Ministry popularly known as "More Grace" located in New Georgia Estate, Gardnersville, outside Monrovia.

Apostle Kromah is widely known across Liberia as a healing prophet deliverance minister due to his many miracles.

Over 20 children between ages 7 and 13 along with several elderly women were seen being rushed from the crusade ground to the Redemption Hospital situated right in the borough late Wednesday.

The victims taken to hospital included a pregnant woman, who was later pronounced dead by health authority, while others are undergoing critical medical examination with their fate uncertain due to influx of patients at the facility.

The stampede ensued as a result of severe heat and subsequent attacks by criminals commonly called Zorgoes, who blocked the main entrance of the gate to the crusade grounds, demanding worshippers to turn over all belongings or personal effects.

Speaking to this paper in an interview, an elder lady only identified as Ma Hawa narrates that she took along three children, but they were caught up in the crowd and stepped upon by worshippers while trying to make their way outside the fence.

"My son, my children o-o' they have been taken in the hospital. The status of their condition I just don't know it now. The people are attacking us. The place is very packed and the zogoes are making their way. We are dying. Only God now o-o, see how they are rushing in with people. My children!" She laments.

Apostle Kromah is also owner of Vision FM 102.1 that is described by his followers as Eyes of the Nation.