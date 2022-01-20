Liberia: APM Terminals - Liberia Targets Improved Service Delivery

Purchases new port equipment

To improve service delivery and the ease of doing business at the Free Port of Monrovia, APM Terminals Liberia has procured new container handling equipment.

The equipment, 3 new Kalmar Reach Stackers and 4 modernized, Twin Lift Spreaders purchased at the cost of US$1.5 million, are part of the company's investment into retooling in its strategic attempt at improving port efficiency at the Free Port of Monrovia.

The company celebrated this achievement at a brief ceremony with stakeholders and partners of the Port industry in Liberia.

Deputy Finance Minister Augustus Flomo, who delivered a keynote address at the event, took the opportunity to reiterate government's plan to support key companies who are at the heart of the Liberian economy such as APMT to thrive.

He commended APMT, adding that such continuous investment into Port efficiency is crucial for accelerated economic growth.

"As a government, we have been keen on digitizing the processes at the port, increasing the infrastructure and improving its relevance to the economic acceleration of Liberia," said Minister Flomo.

"We believe that these pieces of equipment complement our agenda in this direction. We want to commend APMT for these continuous investments," he added.

In a presentation on behalf of the National Port Authority (NPA), Executive Director/Chief of Staff at NPA Managing Director's Office Mr. Roland Sunnyway highlighted the positive cooperation between the Authority and APMT-Liberia.

He stated that investments of this nature impact positively on the customer's experience. This was corroborated by a solidarity message sent by the Managing Director of NPA, Bill Twehway.

"I would like to commend APMT- Liberia for their continuous investment into this Port and for being a trustworthy partner to the Authority in our collective quest to improve Port efficiency," said Mr. Twehway.

"Investment into Port facilities does not only impact positively on the customer's experience but ultimately contributes to the overall productivity at the Port."

According to Mr. Twehway, 2021 was a year with many positive developments and he looks forward to many more significant developments in this year.

"We have every confidence in the ability of our agencies to work together to turn the fortunes of the Free Port of Monrovia around."

Speaking on the importance of these new pieces of equipment to the operations at the Terminal, Head of Operations at APMT Liberia, Erickson Trocon Brown noted that the new addition will significantly improve the ease with which operational staffs are able to go about their work.

Mr. Brown said the company is repositioning itself to not only improve service delivery but break new frontiers in port investment in Liberia.

Improved operational performance, according to Mr. Brown, is paramount to APM Terminal's objective to support Liberia's economic growth.

"We are always aiming to improve our operational performance and this underlines our commitment to continuously invest in more operational tools," Mr. Brown noted.

"These new set of equipment is already enhancing how we work. It is our objective that as we reposition ourselves as a company, investment like this will help us to break new frontiers in our output at the Free Port of Monrovia" Mr. Brown continued.

Hitherto, longer turnaround times which was a source of frustration to many customers was a feature of doing business at the Port. With the deployment of this new equipment, Port customers have expressed relief at how turnaround time has significantly improved.

With the global economy beginning to pick up from the ruins of COVID-19, it is expected that this new investment will enhance the company's objective of easing bottlenecks with doing business at the Free Port of Monrovia and ultimately support more economic growth.