Liberia: Weah Re-Nominates NaFAA Boss, Deputy

President George Manneh Weah has re-nominated Madam Emma Metieh Glassco and Mr. Augustine S. Manoballah as Director-General and Deputy Director-General for Administration, respectively of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia says the preferment made Tuesday, January 18, 2022, is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate. The two NaFAA officials have been serving in said capacities over the past years.

Meanwhile, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has begun a massive collection of fishing license fees across Liberia's nine coastal counties.

Communication Director Lewis Konoe says NaFAA compliance and enforcement teams assigned in the coastal counties will collect cold storage fees and ensure that operators meet required hygienic conditions while in operation.

The teams comprised of technicians, members of the Liberia Coast Guard, the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Immigration Service, respectively.

They are headed by compliance Chairman Ahmed Sheriff, who is also Director of Marine Fisheries and Environment.