Nigeria: Fleeing Bandit Leader, Turji, Others Not in Kwara Forest - Police

Kwara State Police Command yesterday debunked insinuations that the leader of a banditry gang, Bello Turji and his followers have relocated to a forest in the state.

It said the trending news on the purported relocation of the bandits from Zamfara to Kwara is a figment of the imagination of some online media.

The command in a statement signed by its spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi insisted that : "Kwara State is safe and secure, members of the public are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear of attack or intimidation."

It added that all the boundaries, both local and international within the state are being massively policed by both the police and the military.

The police assured residents that "Vigilante and local hunters are working tirelessly with security agents to ensure our forests are well monitored and protected."

It said, " The commissioner of police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo has directed a 24- hour patrol of all entry and exit points to the state, while Tactical Units have been re- energized with provision of additional patrol vehicles and other needed tools and incentives that could aid them in the performance of their assigned task.

"The CP advises members of the public to make information of strange movements and activities around them available to the security agencies at all times."