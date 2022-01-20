Nigeria: Fleeing Bandit Leader, Turji, Others Not in Kwara Forest - Police

20 January 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

Kwara State Police Command yesterday debunked insinuations that the leader of a banditry gang, Bello Turji and his followers have relocated to a forest in the state.

It said the trending news on the purported relocation of the bandits from Zamfara to Kwara is a figment of the imagination of some online media.

The command in a statement signed by its spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi insisted that : "Kwara State is safe and secure, members of the public are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear of attack or intimidation."

It added that all the boundaries, both local and international within the state are being massively policed by both the police and the military.

The police assured residents that "Vigilante and local hunters are working tirelessly with security agents to ensure our forests are well monitored and protected."

It said, " The commissioner of police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo has directed a 24- hour patrol of all entry and exit points to the state, while Tactical Units have been re- energized with provision of additional patrol vehicles and other needed tools and incentives that could aid them in the performance of their assigned task.

"The CP advises members of the public to make information of strange movements and activities around them available to the security agencies at all times."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X