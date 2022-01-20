South Africa: The Politics of Disruption - ANC Councillors' Destructive Path Is Likely to Hurt the Party in 2024 Elections

19 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The past few days have provided evidence that those predicting chaos in local government after last year's elections may have been correct.

The Johannesburg City Council has seen disruptions amid a debate on whether voting for the positions of council chairs should be held in secret or by a show of hands. This has seen the DA-led coalition pitted against the ANC, the EFF and a few other smaller parties. Perhaps the real question to ask is whether any of this behaviour, and the disruptions in the council, will lead to these parties gaining support.

It also leads to questions about whether it is possible to demand a vote by secret ballot when the councillors are not voting for themselves, but for the people who voted for them. It also begs the question: will voters punish disruptive behaviour at the general election in 2024?

Last week a Joburg council meeting scheduled to elect the chairs of committees descended into chaos when the ANC and the EFF demanded that the voting take place through a secret ballot. The DA-led coalition (including ActionSA, the FF+, the ACDP, Cope and the IFP) wanted a show of hands, arguing that this is what has...

