Senegal/Malawi: Flames Goalkeeper Rewarded Land for Senegal Heroics

Silver Strikers second choice goalkeeper Charles Thom has been rewarded a 15 metres by 30 metres land by Hills and Associates for his heroic performance against Senegal on Tuesday at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Thom, who was called to duty as replacement to resurgent Flames first choice goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe for the Senegal game, kept the highly-rated Senegal players at bay with brilliant saves.

His efforts did not go unnoticed as he was duly voted man of the match on his national team debut.

In an interview, head of sales and marketing Brian Chikuse said the decision to give Thom with the plot was their commitment to reward exceptional talent.

"We watched the game in Dedza and we requested those who were watching the game with us to vote their best player for Malawi. The fans voted Charles Thom that's why we have rewarded him with a plot at a prime land at Airwing in Lilongwe measuring 15 metres by 30 metres.

"We are aware that all the players did well against the Senegal game, we are recognising exceptional talent. This is no mean achievement for Malawi to hold a team of stars," he said.

This comes after rewarding Frank Gabadinho Mhango with a plot of the same size at the same place after inspiring the Flames to a comeback 2-1 victory over fellow Cosafa member opponents, Zimbabwe on January 14.

The firm also offered a chance to each Flames player to buy land at a discount of 40 percent in appreciation to their efforts.

Malawi has a realistic chance of making to the round of 16 as third best-placed team after collecting four points.

Malawi were in Group alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Guinea. They lost to Guinea 1-0 in their opening match after putting up a gallant fight with a depleted squad due to Covid-19 infection.