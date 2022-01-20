Namibia: Local Private Airline to Increase Flights Between Windhoek, Cape Town in March

Privately-owned airline, FlyNamibia, previously known as FlyWestair, is set to increase flights to Cape Town in South Africa, according to a statement released on a travel news website this week.

The additional flights will be introduced from 1 March, the statement added.

The airline, which is currently operating three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays between Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek and Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, is planning to add another three weekly frequencies on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays to its Cape Town schedule.