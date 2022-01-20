Namibia and Green Energy to Go Under Microscope During Public Talk

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting a public talk by Professor Anicia Peters, Head of the Green Hydrogen Research Institute, at UNAM, on Namibia and Green Energy, on 27 January at 19:00.

The society said that the Namibia Green Hydrogen Research Institute which is hosted at the University of Namibia (UNAM) founded on 2 September 2021, is the first institution of its kind in the country.

"The institute will serve as a national research and capacity building hub under the University with the aim to conduct local research and development and provide innovative solutions as well as up-skill and re-skill Namibians and develop local businesses across the value chain of Green Hydrogen," they added.

The society said this development came at a prudent time as Namibia develops into a hub of Green Hydrogen in Africa, which is a prospect made possible by Namibia's 1 500 km of coastline desert with sunlight exposure totalling over 3 500 hours a year, which are conditions ideal for producing solar and wind power at high availabilities.

"The Institutes's focus areas range from desalination, wind and solar energy, electrolysis, fuel cell technologies, communities and societal impact, and emerging technologies, areas that UNAM has successful run pilot projects on," they emphasised.

Professor Anicia Peters is the Head of UNAM's Namibia Green Hydrogen Research Institute, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development and an associate professor at the UNAM.