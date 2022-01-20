Namibia: Schools in Rehoboth Rural Constituency Receive Stationery From NGO

19 January 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Step Up Ark organisation recently went on a stationery drive donating proceeds to primary school learners in the Hardap Region.

The organisation donated stationery worth over N$21,000 to primary schools such as Rehoboth Primary School, St Josef Primary School, Origo Primary School, Ruimpte Primary School and JTL Beukes Primary School.

"Several other primary schools in the Rehoboth Rural Constituency also benefited from the stationary drive," they added

Step Up Ark was established to uplift the circumstances of vulnerable women and children in the community. They aim to promote social stability and a healthy lifestyle while transforming lives, social context and promoting social-economic stability.

