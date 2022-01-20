Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ranked Among Top 5 Africa Finance Ministers

19 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

A FRANCE-based publication, Financial Afrik has ranked Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube among Africa's top five 2021 Treasury heads in Africa.

Announcing the rating Wednesday, said he was "pleased" by the ranking.

"I am very pleased to have been voted and ranked in the top five ministers of finance in Africa by the French publication 'Financial Afrik'. This is based on a popular vote and qualitative analysis of candidates, and considered by a jury," Ncube said.

"The list of the top five finance ministers ranked in Financial Afrik include those of Mauritania, Benin, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and the DRC. These ministers were judged to have implemented transformative economic policies with results."

Speaking on Zimbabwe, Financial Afrik credited Ncube for implementing reforms that have reduced inflation from over 800% to 60,7 % as at December 2021.

I am very pleased to have been voted and ranked in the top 5 Ministers of Finance in Africa in 2021 by the French publication "Financial Afrik". This is based on a popular vote and qualitative analysis of candidates, and considered by a jury.(1/2)https://t.co/2tvPK2IoMZ

-- Prof. Mthuli Ncube (@MthuliNcube) January 19, 2022

